Airdrie RCMP release photos of bank robbery suspect

Airdrie RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed bank robbery that happened on Saturday.

At 12:35 p.m. on April 29, a lone male entered the CIBC at 310 121 Main Street in Airdrie.

The suspect pulled a hoodie over the lower part of his face and pointed a small-calibre handgun at the teller, demanding cash.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of money. Police are not sure if he fled on foot or in a vehicle.

The man is described as either a white or native male of average build with dark hair, 25 to 30 years of age. He stood between 5’7” and 5’8” and weighed between 160 and 170 pounds.

He was wearing a black jacket, red hoodie, black ball cap with "Lexus" logo and beige pants.