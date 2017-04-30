Alana Waffles: young Calgarian rising star in world of cosplay

Calgary Cosplayer Alana Waffles has had a big year.

Her Gwenpool costume got her featured on the cover of a Marvel comic book special edition, she’s a regular feature at comic-legend J. Scott Campbell’s booths around North America and what started as a hobby is finally bringing in some income.

“A year ago, I didn’t know if I would make it to all these conventions, but this year, I’m getting paid to go to all these conventions,” she laughed. “It’s a weird little twist, but I hope it keeps going.”

It’s fun, but it’s also work. Waffles gave us a quick run through of her day at the Expo as Josie, from Josie and the Pussycats.

It starts early in the morning. After a quick breakfast (eating is important, and too easy to overlook), she’s in the make up chair doing her eyes, fake freckles, eyebrows, lashes and more for just under two hours. On days where she has a bulky costume (think armour), that’s an extra hour of set up time.

When she’s finally ready, she calls up an Uber to take her, and anyone she’s travelling with (like the rest of the Pussycats), to the convention centre.

The drivers range from very interested to very oblivious to their costumes.

“(Today) he was like, ‘Oh, you’re going to the comic book convention,’ but only when we pulled up,” Waffles recalled. “Like, where did you think we were going this whole time? It’s funny to see the reactions.”

The next eight to twelve hours are exhausting. There’s shopping to be done, but more-so, just walking the convention floor means waves of fans, some of which know her brand, others who just like the costume, asking her for photos. She likes to chat, and make new friends, so this can take time. People at events like the Expo like to loudly display their enthusiasm too.

Good shoes are a must, because most convention centres have concrete floors.

And it’s fun, like when a little girl recognizes the character and excitedly runs up for a hug, but the days after the convention can be brutal.

“I hurt so much the next day,” she explained. “Make sure you have water and food, otherwise the next day will feel worse than a hangover. It’s like you worked out and then got drunk – you got to take care of yourself.”

But, for all the trouble, it’s worth the effort and time.

“I love all of it,” Waffles beamed. “I love meeting people, I love wearing the costumes, making the costumes, when someone shouts, hey, that’s Josie from Josie and the Pussycats. That’s so cool – it’s Halloween every day, and this environment is so safe. There’s no apologies for being so nerdy.”