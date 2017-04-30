Calgary fire crews put out blaze in city's southwest

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) was able to successfully extinguish a fire in the city’s southwest on Sunday afternoon.

At around 5 p.m., crews were called to the 1900 block of 43 Avenue SW.

When crews arrived, there was heavy brown smoke coming from a single-family bungalow.

A second fire crew was called in but was not needed. The first responders were able to extinguish the fire, which had found its way to the attic.

Two children and two adults had gotten out of the home prior to the arrival of fire crews.

One bystander was treated by Alberta Health Services, although the extent or type of their injuries were not reported.