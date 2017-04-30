‘It could be a conversation starter’: Calgary school boards open to discussing 13 Reasons Why with students

Calgary school boards don’t plan on banning 13 Reasons Why from discussion despite school boards across the country taking that stance due to what they see as troubling depictions of suicide and mental health issues.

Both the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) and the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) said they believe it’s important that students are able to talk about things that are bothering them and the issues surrounding those topics.

“It’s important to keep in mind that schools regularly have conversations about challenging and controversial topics and if anything current affairs or relevant to students comes up it’d be the normal practice of schools to have conversations about shows they’re all watching at home,” said Megan Geyer, spokeswoman for the CBE.

The CBE said like any other resource, teachers have the flexibility to choose texts, books and other resources to meet curriculum outcomes of a program of study.

“Certainly if students want to talk about it, it does fit within the curriculum in a number of different places,” said Geyer. “So they would be approaching it from a critical thought perspective with learning in mind. It could be a conversation starter in a lot of ways. “

The CCSD said while they’re not recommending teacher’s use 13 Reasons Why as a resource, they aren’t banning it as a topic of conversation.

“I know that it is something that has been discussed recently and I’m sure it’s being discussed by our student body,” said Karen Ryhorchuk, spokeswoman for CCSD. “For us part of creating that safe environment for students is encouraging to speak freely if something is troubling them, and that’s what we’re focused on.”

Both school boards said in edition to being open to conversations about difficult topics, like those portrayed in 13 Reasons Why, they’ve also got counselors and crisis teams that are available to both students and teachers, and both boards regularly discuss mental health issues with their students.