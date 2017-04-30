Calgary updates its position on pot legalization

Calgary council is getting an update on where the city stands on the topic of legal cannabis, but some are saying administration’s continued focus on potentially limiting home growth is misguided.

Now that the federal government has laid out its plans for making pot legal by next year, city administration has found out where its wish list lines up with federal plans.

For the most part, both levels of government are on the same page when it comes to regulations.

The report notes that Bill C-45 would allow people to grow up to four plants per residence, but it also allows provinces to impose more restrictive limits on cultivation.

City administration has taken the stance that residential growing presents risks such as mould, or electrical fire from lighting equipment. It's recommending restricting the scale of residential growing for health and safety reasons.

That’s nonsense according to Coun. Brian Pincott.

“It’s no different than any other plant in your house,” he said. “If you’re concerned about mould – then let’s pass the rule that you can’t have more than four plants maximum in your house if that’s the concern. Cactus or succulents, or poinsettias.”

Mathew Campbell, director of events with the Calgary Cannabis Club, said marijuana can be grown like any other houseplant, although people are already purchasing off-the-shelf lighting equipment that include LED lights and carbon filters for the air.

He said with a four-plant limit, there wouldn’t be much smell.

“Not all four plants are going to be in the flowering stage at once,” he said.

With the federal government laying most of its cards on the table, the city plans to shift its consultation to the provincial government, to see how it plans to handle topics such as licencing.