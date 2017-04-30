Crime numbers mostly down year-over-year in 2016: CPS Report

Calgary police crime stats for 2016 are in, and while numbers are down from last year, they’re still well above the five-year average in most categories.

The service’s annual report is going to the city’s community and protective services committee on Wednesday.

Commercial robbery, street robbery and non-domestic assault were all down over last year’s numbers. However incidents of violence were up 12.1 per cent over last year, and almost 23 per cent over the five-year average.

Residential break and enters were down 31.1 per cent from 2015, and down 11.9 per cent from the five-year average. However vehicle thefts were up 9.9 per cent over 2015.

Property crime in total was down 16 per cent over 2015.

Unfortunately, domestic assault has remained almost unchanged from the previous year, decreasing only 1.3 per cent according to the force’s numbers.

In its report, CPS notes that the 2016 citizen survey showed that while 95 per cent of citizens have confidence in the police force, about half believe that crime rates are on the rise.

Coun. Richard Pootmans, vice chair of community and protective services committee, said he’s impressed with what the force has done with its resources.

“CPS – to their credit – did not come to us for a budget increase this year, and they’ve in fact hired 50 more police officers,” he said.