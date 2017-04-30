News / Calgary

Local Olympian cheers on runners at Calgary Police Half Marathon

The annual event supports the Calgary Police Foundation and its six youth-based programs that work to keep young people away from a life of crime

Travis Juska and his son Hunter finish the 37th annual Calgary Police Half Marathon in support of the Calgary Police Foundation on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

ELIZABETH CAMERON/FOR METRO

Travis Juska and his son Hunter finish the 37th annual Calgary Police Half Marathon in support of the Calgary Police Foundation on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

Usually he’s in uniform on race day, but this year Ian Vernon, a 19-year-veteran of the Calgary Police Service (CPS), crossed the finish line of the Calgary Police Half Marathon for the first time in his running shoes.

“I’ve worked it a lot of years and never had the opportunity to run, but this year I had the opportunity so my partner and I decided to give it a go,” Vernon said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

The event, celebrating its 37th year, supports the Calgary Police Foundation, which funds six youth-based programs the city aiming to keep youth away from a life of crime or from becoming victims of it.

This year, approximately 1,700 people participated across the various categories. 

Jennifer Patterson picks up her medal at the end of the Calgary Police Half Marathon on Sunday.

Elizabeth Cameron/For Metro

Jennifer Patterson picks up her medal at the end of the Calgary Police Half Marathon on Sunday.

Many of them were handed a medal at the finish by author and Olympic-medalist Akeem Haynes, who won a bronze for Canada in the Men’s Relay at the 2016 summer games in Rio.

Jamaican-born and Calgary-raised, Haynes now trains full-time in Phoenix but carved time in his schedule to be at this year’s event.

“I’m not really home much, but when I have the opportunity to come and support Calgary, support this foundation and support the younger generation – I couldn’t turn it down,” he said.

“I’m sure (the runners) will feel a little sore tomorrow, but it’s going to be for a good reason.”

Vernon said he believes living an active lifestyle and being part of a community are two ways to keep young people away from the lures of crime.

“That’s the most important part of the (Calgary Police) Foundation – keeping the kids out of trouble before they get in there – and a healthy lifestyle is number one for that,” Vernon said.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...