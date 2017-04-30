Local Olympian cheers on runners at Calgary Police Half Marathon

Usually he’s in uniform on race day, but this year Ian Vernon, a 19-year-veteran of the Calgary Police Service (CPS), crossed the finish line of the Calgary Police Half Marathon for the first time in his running shoes.

“I’ve worked it a lot of years and never had the opportunity to run, but this year I had the opportunity so my partner and I decided to give it a go,” Vernon said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

The event, celebrating its 37th year, supports the Calgary Police Foundation, which funds six youth-based programs the city aiming to keep youth away from a life of crime or from becoming victims of it.

This year, approximately 1,700 people participated across the various categories.

Many of them were handed a medal at the finish by author and Olympic-medalist Akeem Haynes, who won a bronze for Canada in the Men’s Relay at the 2016 summer games in Rio.

Jamaican-born and Calgary-raised, Haynes now trains full-time in Phoenix but carved time in his schedule to be at this year’s event.

“I’m not really home much, but when I have the opportunity to come and support Calgary, support this foundation and support the younger generation – I couldn’t turn it down,” he said.

“I’m sure (the runners) will feel a little sore tomorrow, but it’s going to be for a good reason.”

Vernon said he believes living an active lifestyle and being part of a community are two ways to keep young people away from the lures of crime.