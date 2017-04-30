The Local Stars of the Calgary Comic Expo

Ryan Ferrier is currently writing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as his original creations D4VEocracy and Kennel Block Blues. Find his stuff at any local comic store.

The electro-rock musicians of Septembryo have created their own comic book, following a struggling musician who enters the world of the supernatural. Like Doctor Strange as a musical. Check them out at radpencils.com.

Johnny Luu is trying to tell stories with his art – like his Ninja Turtles piece, where he represents Splinter, and his newborn son is different aspects of the turtles. Follow him on Instagram @JLillustrations.

Allan Stanleigh (left) is one of the minds behind USNA. In a future where Canada and the U.S. have amalgamated, a former prime minister leads a Canadian rebellion. The battle of the first book ends in Calgary, but the second book just released at USNA.ca.

A feature in Boneshaker Press anthologies, artist David Joyce teaches and discusses the joys and challenges of being an artist. From super heroes to fantasy figures, follow him at davidjoyceart.com.