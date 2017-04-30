Vandals leave Cerebral Palsy Association’s Calgary office with expensive repair bill

The Cerebral Palsy Association of Alberta (CPAA) is reeling from a rash of vandalism at their Calgary office – again.

A driver arrived at the association’s office on Saturday morning to find a marked vehicle’s back window had been broken, along with the building’s front door and side window.

Bags of donated clothing were ripped open and strewn across the parking lot.

“There were broken chairs behind the vehicle and things like that,” said Joanne Dorn, director of development for the CPAA. “It’s very discouraging and very sad that individuals in our community would do this to a charity.”

A similar incident happened to the CPAA last year. Dorn said there has been a large increase in vandalism and theft from the association’s clothing donation bins around the city and the damage can cost anywhere from $100 to $1,000 to fix.

“We’re in the process of revamping all the bins to put a more advanced anti-theft system on them – but as fast as we are trying, the culprits are coming out to sometimes literally weld things off or put their own locks on,” Dorn said.

“It ultimately affects the cost we have to put out on a weekly and sometimes daily basis to fix the locks, the broken bins, and the loss of revenue from the clothing theft.”

She said clothing donations (resold at Value Village) generate almost 60 per cent of the CPAA’s funding for programs and services.

“Ultimately, the people that end up suffering are the members we serve directly…it takes away valuable dollars that could be utilized in that much needed area,” Dorn said.

They’ve hired round-the-clock security to watch the site until a camera-surveillance system can be installed – yet another cost.

“We’ll see ongoing repercussions from this with increased insurance and the extra the cost of a camera system and security. So it’s really disappointing,” Dorn said.