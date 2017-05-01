Alberta government makes brain buckets mandatory for off-highway vehicles

Beginning later this month it will be mandatory for those riding off-highway vehicles (OHV) on public land in Alberta to wear an approved helmet.

According to the Alberta government, for decades the majority of injuries amongst OHV riders in the province have been head injuries.

Off-highway vehicles include ATVs, snowmobiles, dirtbikes, 4-wheel drive vehicles and side-by-sides.

They said the introduction of the law on May 15 follows broad public support from community advocates, parents and health organizations.

“This government has made a commitment to improving safety on Alberta’s transportation network,” said the province's transportation minister, Brian Mason. “Albertans told us overwhelmingly that they wanted us to make helmets a requirement for OHV riders, and we responded. This will keep riders safe so that OHV's can be enjoyed well into the future.”

Between 2002 and 2013, Alberta averaged 19 OHV-related deaths per year. In 77 per cent of serious head injuries recorded in that same time period, the individual was not wearing a helmet.

During a public consultation in the fall of 2016, the majority of participants said it was time for Alberta to join other provinces in their requirement for helmets on OHV drivers.

The new law requires helmets be worn by anyone riding in, on, or being towed by an OHV on public land.

Fines will range from $93 for not wearing an approved helmet to $155 for failing to wear a helmet.

Brent Hodgson, president of the Alberta Off-Highway Vehicle Association, said this legislation strikes the right balance.

“Head injuries are the number one risk to OHV riders,” he said. “Making helmets mandatory will mean more riders will be safe and continue to enjoy riding Alberta‘s beautiful landscapes.”

“Public land” is considered to be Crown land, including areas that have been designated for public OHV use, public roadways, and highway rights-of-way.