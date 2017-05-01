Calgary girl with rare cancer listed for liver transplant in Cincinnati

Greta Marofke is one step closer to growing up.

On Friday, the three-year-old Calgary girl with a rare form of cancer was officially placed on the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital’s organ transplant list, after months of flying back and forth between Calgary and the Ohio city where she is being treated.

“I don’t even know what the right word is. I was super super happy – this is what we’ve been fighting for for many months to try and make this happen,” said Lindsey Marofke, who has refused to give up on her daughter’s life – even she was turned down for a transplant in Alberta.

“The fear will always be there, but the hope – that this is what she needs to beat this and live a fulfilling life – is there too,” Lindsey said.

Sometimes, the mom of two has to take things day-by-day, even minute-by minute. But she said Greta gets her through the tough moments.

“Sometimes I’m exhausted by this battle for her life. But like the other morning – she wakes up and puts her head on my back and says ‘I love you mommy,’ and I told her she was very special. She said ‘No, I’m just Greta’ – in those moments, I know I can keep going,” Lindsay said.

Now that she’s on the list, the waiting begins. The family will fly back to the U.S. next week and be staying at the Ronald McDonald House near the hospital, possibly for months. Even after the surgery, it’s likely Greta will need three to four months to recover.

A few friends and family members are going through the living donor process to see if they’re a match for the O-positive Greta. Her donor could be be O-positive or negative blood-type.

“It’s sort of whatever happens first,” Lindsey said. “Unfortunately, Steve and I aren’t matches, otherwise we’d do it ourselves without hesitation.”

This weekend, Getto Boys Bar & Grill held their ‘Guitars for Greta’ music festival, intending to donate all the proceeds towards the family’s medical bills.

The final total hasn’t been tallied, but server Hope Drinnan said the venue was packed with people who came out to support Greta.

“It was a blast,” Drinnan said. ‘Everyone was really happy…it was great. Honestly, it made me feel good to be able to help out with something like that.”

Lindsey said she was floored by how many strangers pitched in without knowing their situation.

“People were walking by and would pop in to ask what’s going on and they’d leave money – anywhere from $100 to $5,000 that one guy just came in and gave,” she said.

“It was really cool to feel that sense of community in Calgary.”