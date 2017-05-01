Calgary Humane Society reopens
A parvovirus outbreak cause an emergency closure last week
When a virus like Parvo hits an animal shelter it means very suddenly and swiftly, everything must go.
The Calgary Humane Society reopened
Last week the shelter received a number of dogs from Alberta SPCA seizure, and unfortunately within that batch were dogs infected with the parvovirus.
Dr. Drew Van Niekerk explained this meant no clothes or anything that went near the dogs could leave the Humane Society. Special gloves, aprons, shoes and more were used to handle the animals.
"And all the while, each animal still needs love and attention, and medicine and intravenous fluids," Van Niekerk explained.
Luckily Calgary stepped up to help in short order - within 24 hours, the Calgary Humane Society had more than enough new bedding and linens for all the dogs. In fact, they've reached out to other organizations like
"We had people coming to our door non-stop and dropping off bedding and towels, and just saying thank you," said Humane Society communications manager Sage Pullen McIntosh. "It was a really emotional time and really heartwarming for our staff."
Of the three dogs who were diagnosed with Parvo, only one survived, which is said to be doing fine.
When the Humane Society typically takes in animals, they're placed in quarantine for a few days while they're checked out, before being introduced to the area with the other animals.
Van Niekerk explained that Parvo can sit for days before dogs develop any symptoms - but when they do, the virus acts fast, is very contagious and could be fatal within a few days.
As a disease that's fairly common in Canada, the Pullen McIntosh said the Humane Society handled the situation in line with their developed protocols and felt closing the shelter was the right thing to do.
