‘There’s nothing more disgusting that knowing you’ve been violated;' Calgary model

A Calgary model said she felt disgusted to learn that nude pictures and video, taken without her consent, might have made their way online via an Airdrie photographer.

Troy Scott Young, 45, has been charged with five counts of voyeurism by the Airdrie RCMP.

In a statement, RCMP said numerous photos and videos of adult female models made their way online. The women in the videos appear to be unaware they were being recorded.

“As a model, a potential victim, and a new mom, there’s nothing more disgusting than knowing you’ve been violated by someone within the industry,” said Carolynne Scoffield.

Scoffield said she worked with Young multiple times through the last several years.

She said over time, the shoots became more focused on lingerie or less clothing in general. In one particular shoot, Young used a few models to create milk dresses – a photography technique that involves creating the apperance of a dress by pouring milk on the model.

After the shoot, Scoffield recalls Young was very insistent that she use his shower.

“He always played himself as a big clean freak,” she said. “I know all three of us that day used his shower for sure. Then he invited me back for another milk shoot … same thing, ‘oh yeah, make sure you use the shower.’”

Once she heard about the charges against Young, she said she felt like she was going to throw up.

“As a mom, you’re scared of so many things for your little girl,” she said. “How do you tell her, ‘I’m going to keep you safe,’ when I couldn’t keep myself safe from a photographer?”