Calgary Olympic Exploration Committee releases interim report

The Calgary Bid Exploration Committee (CBEC) released an interim report for the public on Monday outlining the steps they've taken so far as they examine whether or not Calgary should bid on hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

CBEC’s chair said it’s important to the committee a potential bid aligns with Calgary’s vision for its future.

“The CBEC Board and staff are working to explore every aspect of a potential bid and how it could impact our city,” Rick Hanson said in a news release from the City of Calgary.

The committee is not ready to present any bid recommendations, although more information is expected to come in the next few weeks.

Scott Thon, vice-chair of CBEC, said staff and volunteers have been detail-oriented in their analysis.

“The depth of community feedback, financial analysis, facilities and security review have been intensive,” he said.