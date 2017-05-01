Calgary police investigating possible homicide in Tuxedo

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after an injured man was brought to hospital were he later died from his injuries.

Just before midnight on April 30, police say a man was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre with life threatening injuries.

He died from his injuries a short time later.

Police say they’ve spoken with the person who dropped him off and that the original crime scene was in Tuxedo.

They’re saying the man’s death is considered suspicious. The victim was known to police.