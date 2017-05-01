Four-car CTrain service launched by Calgary Transit on Blue Line

Six four-car CTrains will now be running on the Blue Line every day of the week—a welcome addition to the city’s public transit service, according to the mayor.

With the necessary traction-power needed to service longer trains now accounted for, the city said the Blue Line— which services 69th Street to Saddletowne— now has the capacity for six four-car trains.

“This is another great step toward serving citizens,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi. “Thanks to my colleagues at Calgary Transit who have worked hard behind the scenes to allow us to add four-car trains on the Blue Line."

Four-car trains were introduced in late 2015 on the Red Line, which has nearly doubled its ridership, then on the Blue Line and had enough traction power to accommodate four-car trains.

The government of Alberta provided nearly $200 million for the 63 new CTrain cars -- $133 million from a Green Transit Incentives Program (Green TRIP) grant and $67 million from a Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) grant.

The province also provided $24 million in GreenTRIP funding and $20.2 million in MSI funding for traction power upgrades across the entire CTrain system to power the longer trains.

Alberta’s transportation minister, Brian Mason, said his government is pleased to make the Blue Line CTrain service more accessible for Calgarians.

“The CTrain is already among the best-used LRT services in North America and we’re proud to make it an even more attractive option to get around the city," he said.

Speaking on behalf of Amarjeet Sohi, federal minister of infrastructure and communities, Kent Hehr , minister of veteran’s affairs and national defence said investments in public transit shorten commutes and allow Canadians to spend more time with their families.

“These increases to the city’s CTrain service will help Calgarians get where they need to be quicker and more efficiently,” he said.

Calgary used $22.3 million of its Gas Tax Fund (GTF) allocation for northeast Station Refurbishment, which also includes expanding the platforms on the Blue Line to four-car train lengths.