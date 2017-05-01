Man dead in head-on collision east of Airdrie
A passenger truck and semi tanker truck collided on Highway 567
RCMP say a man is dead after a head-on collision east of Airdrie.
Officers responded around 11:45 am to highway 567 near Range Road 238.
A westbound passenger truck collided head on with a semi tanker truck that was travelling eastbound.
The male driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Airdrie RCMP are asking motorists to avoid Highway 567 East of Airdrie until their investigation is complete.
