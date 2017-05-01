McHugh House to become community hub for the Beltline

This ain’t your grandmother’s community hall.

The Beltline Neighborhoods Association is taking a uniquely urban approach to its new digs in Calgary’s downtown, as it moves into historic McHugh House on the corner of Centre Street and 17 Avenue SW.

Peter Oliver, president of the association, said the city-owned, 121-year-old building will serve many functions, including meeting space, flex office space, and as a venue for live music thanks to a partnership with CJSW.

“We want it to be something more than just rental space, and something that’s thriving day and night,” he said.

The association imagines the space will be a gathering place for all ages. They’re expecting various community groups to make use of the upstairs rooms, and a new PA system purchased by CJSW will allow for all-ages shows on the main floor.

“Now you have a venue in a box,” said Oliver. “CJSW will work with us to program shows on a monthly basis.”

Kendra Scanlon, community outreach with CJSW, said a successful funding drive allowed the station to purchase a new, custom-built PA system that will stay in McHugh House.

“We’re first and foremost a radio station, but we’re getting to a point where we’re also able to act as more of an arts institution in Calgary,” said Scanlon. “That allows us to do more community outreach and more programming that exists off the airways.”

She said the indoor space is good for intimate shows of 50 to 60 people, but there’s also the possibility of using the park space outside the building for larger shows.

Oliver said they’re still waiting to see how the community will make use of this new space, and he’s excited by the possibilities.