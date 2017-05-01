Pembina Pipeline to buy Veresen Inc. in friendly stock and cash deal

CALGARY — Pembina Pipeline Corp. is making a play to buy Veresen Inc. in a friendly deal valued at about $9.7 billion.

The Calgary-based company is offering the equivalent of $18.65 per Veresen share (TSX:VSN) — in a combination of cash and Pembina stock (TSX:PPL).

Veresen shareholders would receive $4.8494 in cash and the rest in Pembina stock, assuming the maximum $1.523 billion in cash is issued.

The offer is 22.5 per cent above Veresen's closing price of $15.23 on Friday.