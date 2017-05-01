News / Calgary

Police identify suspect in Sunalta CTrain station death

A search is currently underway for the man who police would like to question

Calgary police are using CCTV footage to help them identify a suspect after a fight resulted in death at the Sunalta CTrain station.

File Photo

Calgary police have identified a suspect in the suspicious death of a man at the Sunalta CTrain station Friday night.

Police said the Homicide Unit is investigating and they're currently trying to locate the male suspect and bring him in for questioning. 

According to police, emergency crews were called to the Sunalta CTrain station around 11:30 p.m. Friday after reports of a fight between two men.

When they arrived, one of the men had serious injuries and died on scene. The suspect fled, according to police.

An autopsy of the victim is underway and details will be made available at its completion. The victim's next of kin has been notified of his death.

Investigators don't believe this incident to be random and said CCTV footage from the station provided them with significant evidence to assist with the progression of the case. 

