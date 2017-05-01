Suspect sought in theft of steak and cheese from Airdrie supermarket
RCMP say the man took the same two ingredients on three separate occasions
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Airdrie RCMP are trying to identify a suspect who made off with steak and cheese from a supermarket three different times.
The robber took the food from the Real Canadian Superstore on Veteran’s Boulevard in Airdrie during the months of March and April.
They believe he was driving an older-model grey Honda Civic.
He’s described as an approximately 30-year-old Caucasian, 5’9” with an average build. He was seen wearing a black hat, jacket, and shoes with grey pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdire RCMP at (403) 945-7200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary