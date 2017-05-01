Suspect sought in theft of steak and cheese from Airdrie supermarket

Airdrie RCMP are trying to identify a suspect who made off with steak and cheese from a supermarket three different times.

The robber took the food from the Real Canadian Superstore on Veteran’s Boulevard in Airdrie during the months of March and April.

They believe he was driving an older-model grey Honda Civic.

He’s described as an approximately 30-year-old Caucasian, 5’9” with an average build. He was seen wearing a black hat, jacket, and shoes with grey pants.