Minding their beeswax: Phoenix Foundation first school in Alberta with honeybees

Things are buzzing at the Phoenix Education Foundation with their newest arrivals from New Zealand—honey bees!

The Phoenix Foundation—the blended school that supports homeschool families—is the first in the province to have their very own beehive thanks to the Whole Kids Foundation Bee Cause grant.

On Monday night, thousands of bees, which had arrived the night before from New Zealand, were delivered to the foundation’s newly-fenced bee enclosure by their lead beekeeper and Calgary BeeKeeper’s Association President, Thomas Schweizer.

Diana Stinn, an administrator at Phoenix Foundation, said the bees are a great learning tool for students.

“I think it’s really important that kids know how nature works and that we’re reliant on nature,” she said. “Bees are essential to pollinating our crops, they also produce the only food we as humans eat. They’re very important to us.”

Larry Leach, business and fund development for Phoenix Foundation, said the process to acquire the bees began more than a year ago. He said they had to find a local beekeeper willing to help them, figure out costs, send a budget and then apply for the Bee Cause grant.

“The amount of learning kids can take away from actually seeing the bees in action is huge,” he said, “There’s going to be honey coming out of there, wax—products, so there is a marketing and packaging aspect to that and they can use it in the school for our food program.”

Delage Nelson, whose son is a Phoenix student, said the school had a beekeeper come in before the arrival of the bees to give the kids a springboard of knowledge before seeing the bees in action.

“Even from that course he learned quite a bit about how bees don’t sting when they’re not threatened, and that wasps would, and the difference between the two,” she said.