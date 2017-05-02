Three charged, firearms and crack cocaine seized in ALERT bust

The dismantling of an illicit Calgary cocaine conversion lab resulted in the seizure of two loaded handguns, and a sawed-off, double-barrel shotgun by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT).

According to ALERT, the Calgary organized crime and gang team seized the firearms along with $20,000 worth of cocaine and more than $5,000 in cash.

“Removing three firearms from the criminal element is considerable for public safety, ” said ALERT Calgary Staff Sgt. Barry McCurdy. “The accused were involved in running a very active drug line and crack cocaine distribution.”

On April 12, two homes were searched — one in Harvest Hills and the other in Lynwood — and on April 20 an arrest was made.

It was discovered that the Lynwood home also served as the cocaine conversion lab, meaning cocaine was being processed there into crack cocaine.

Hieu Nguyen, 33, and Danny Chui, 36, are both charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and more.

Samoun Svay, 35, is also charged with seven firearm-related offences .

In total ALERT seized two handguns with ammunition, one sawed-off, double-barrel shotgun, 131 grams of cocaine, 34 grams of crack cocaine and $5,725 cash proceeds of crime.