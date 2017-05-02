News / Calgary

UPDATE: Missing Airdrie child found safe

Police say the child is new to the area and unfamiliar with it

Mikael Bray has been missing since 5:45 Tuesday night from his home in Airdrie. Police think he wandered off.

Courtesy RCMP

UPDATE: Mikael Bray has been safe and sound. RCMP are thanking the public for their help.

Previous story:

The search is on Tuesday night for a five-year-old boy who Airdrie RCMP say wandered away from his home.

Mikael Bray was last seen around 5:45 p.m. at his home in the Cooperstown area of Airdrie. They believe he was playing in the back alley and wandered away.

Police say the child is new to the area and unfamiliar with it.

He is described as 46 inches in height, 40 pounds with dirty blond hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue Nike shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

