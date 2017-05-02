ATP exceeds fundraising goal to remain open

There will be no exit stage right for Alberta Theatre Projects – the organization’s urgent fundraising campaign raised 125 per cent of the original goal.

Two months ago, ATP announced they were in danger of closing down, as a number of corporate donations the company relied on had dried up.

Appealing for help from the public, they received a one-time $200,000 grant from the Calgary Foundation, and asked Calgarians to help raise the remaining $200,000 they needed to keep the curtain from closing.

Now, executive director Vicki Stroich announced they had received $250,000 from the community.

“We knew when we launched the campaign that a lot of people cared about not only Alberta Theatre Projects, but the role of arts and culture in Calgary,” she said.

“We’re celebrating, and we’re celebrating that we can continue to plan and work towards our 2018/19 season and beyond.”

Of the public donations, 90 per cent came from individual donors, with more than 780 people contributing to the campaign. The majority of them were first time donors to ATP.

As Metro has reported in the past, arts organizations in Calgary typically get their funding from three areas: one-third government funding, one-third public donations and one-third corporate donations. However, with the downturn in the economy, corporate donations have decreased significantly for many larger organizations.

Stroich is under no illusion that the downturn is over – the donations raised above the goal will help the organization have a bit of a cushion going forward, but ATP is looking to create changes to the company’s producing model, and hope to have a new model in place for ATP’s 50th anniversary season in 2021-22.