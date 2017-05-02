Understanding Calgary's major projects, big dreams and debt ceiling

Sure, a new rink would be great, but can we really afford it?

Next week, councillors will hear Ward 7 Couns. Druh Farrell’s Notice of Motion instructing administration to craft a list of projects we’ve approved, those we’re considering and a plan on how to manage debt levels.

The city’s biggest items on the horizon include the Green Line, a possible new stadium and Olympic bid.

Although the City of Calgary can’t go into an operational deficit, there is capacity for municipalities to go into debt for infrastructure projects. Currently, the city has a total reported debt of $4.36 billion as of 2016.

The Municipal Government Act mandates the city’s debt level. It stipulates that the city can only have an outstanding debt principal, including loan guarantees, of two times its annual revenue. What’s more is that the city can only service debt, principal and interest, up to 35 per cent of its revenue.

“Recognizing our debt capacity, and that the Green Line may push us, we may be bumping into that debt ceiling with the Green Line,” said Coun. Druh Farrell. “Can we take on more debt with other projects, and should we not be discussing that now to determine priorities?”

The city self-mandates an 80 per cent ceiling, so that we never reach the province’s thresholds and can have more financial flexibility.

“We know that,” said Coun. Andre Chabot. He outlined that every project the city considers comes with an understanding of financing and financial burden. “This is, I think, fear mongering.”

Chabot said council hasn’t agreed on projects like the Olympics, or a new stadium, and without knowing what partners are coming to the table, or what budgets may be, it’s hard to know where the debt financing will fall.

Farrell mentioned the report she’s requesting is a supplementary document to one administration is already preparing to release this month on how much debt the Green Line, and financing the mega-project would take the city in.