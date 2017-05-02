Calgary councillors fundraising for charities might need permission first

Hey councillors, want to pass go; collect cash to benefit third parties? You might need permission first.

On Tuesday, a council committee praised a policy on third party fundraising rules clarified by the city’s ethics advisor that would require politicians to get written consent before any philanthropy.

It’s a grey area the city is trying to black-and-white up.

Two weeks ago, administration made a first attempt, but Mayor Naheed Nenshi had some concerns with where the policy landed. The policy was drafted to cover the intricacies of councillor’s fundraising efforts to help groups like community associations, charities and not-for profit groups.

Concerns came up when the mayor mused about the what ifs of a councillor, or mayor, being able to use their position to benefit their own charities.

It falls under the city’s Gifts and Benefits Policy for Members of Council, so, naturally councillors took their time in front of ethics advisor Alice Woolley to pick her brain on some particulars.

Woolley told councillors she wants to make disclosure more simple and transparent; including posting pictures of gifts if their value isn’t easy to sum up with a dollar amount, and eliminating the $150 minimum for disclosure.

“All you can do is make a good faith attempt,” Wooley said. “Nobody can reasonably ask you to do something that’s impossible.”

Coun. Richard Pootmans said working on an ad-hoc basis, case by case could help council create a body of knowledge about fundraising and claiming gifts; he likened it to precedent setting.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said a number of councillors have big events, like Stampede Breakfasts, where they raise funds and do so through their campaign accounts, where others fundraise through their offices.