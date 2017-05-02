Calgary fire and EMS crews rescue man injured while pruning tree
The man called to bystanders for help from 40 feet above the ground
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary EMS and fire crews rescued a man who was injured while pruning a tree Tuesday afternoon.
Crews responded around 4:40 p.m. to the 3600 block of 1 Street NW.
The victim was suffering from a shoulder injury. He had been working about 40 feet off the ground when he was injured. Bystanders called for help while the patient waited in the tree.
Calgary Fire Department rescued the man from the tree using a high-angle apparatus.
Once on the ground, he was put in the care of paramedics who transported him to hospital in stable and non-life threatening condition.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary