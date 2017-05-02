'It's part of what's expected': Calgary Fire, EMS police prepping for mass shooting events

For more than a year Calgary police, fire and EMS have been working on an agreement to form tactical protocols; they’re prepping for the next San Bernadino, or Virginia Tech, an event no one would wish upon the City of Calgary

“In fairness, all of us would hope and pray that we’ll never get to utilize this actual procedure in Calgary,” said Calgary Fire Chief Steve Dongworth. “We have to react to what we see, it’s incumbent on us to prepare our employees…for anything we can reasonably expect in the city.”

This is the changing face of first responders, and to be proactive the city’s emergency workers have teamed up in a first-of-its-kind agreement to train on how to react if there’s a mass attack.

With police usually on the offensive, these new protocols would see firefighters taking a similarly aggressive approach.

“There’s a new philosophy now,” Dongworth said. He explained that it’s common in the U.S. for law enforcement SWAT teams to go into an active shooting situation first and clear the area.

“After that, a second wave of law enforcement would go in once the building has been cleared with firefighters to remove victims as quickly as possible and bring them out to paramedics,” Dongworth said.

And a key piece of this strategy includes securing new ballistic armour powerful enough to withstand a rifle round, but more lightweight than its Kevlar predecessor.

Currently, a joint request for proposal between police and fire services would look for 500 sets of ballistic body armour plates and carriers, some meant to replace aging armour for police and 40 sets headed directly to Calgary Fire.

Police Chief Roger Chaffin explains that the new equipment would come out during higher risk events – specifically for firearm calls.

“Members are seeing more incidents of weapons and different types of weapons including firearms,” Chaffin said. “The material is different than Kevlar, it’s a better ballistic shield…you won’t see this every day or every call.”

Mike Carter, the president of the Calgary Fire Fighters Association local 255 said as part of the International Firefighter Association (IAF), they have been seeing protocol and rescue taskforces evolving steadily in the US.

He said that firefighters and first responders are on the call for all types of emergencies.