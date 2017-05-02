Calgary police identify Tuxedo homicide victim
Timothy Albert Voytilla, 44, was brought to hospital with injuries and died soon after
The victim of an apparent homicide in Tuxedo has been identified by Calgary Police.
Timothy Albert Voytilla, 44, of Calgary died in the early morning hours of May 1, after he was dropped off at Peter Lougheed Centre just before midnight on April 30.
Investigators believe Voytilla was injured near the intersection of 29 Avenue and 2 Street NE.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234, or by calling the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.
