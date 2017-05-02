Calgary police seek three people on 28 warrants

As part of Operation: Incessant, the Calgary police are looking for three people wanted on 28 warrants.

The results of the two-week operation were initially released in March. It focused on individuals stealing vehicles that were left running throughout the city. Police said they were looking for two individuals wanted on warrants.

Now, police have added a third person to that list, in relation to offences committed during this operation in January and February of this year.

Twelve warrants have been issued for Anastassios Tasso Siokas, 49, of Calgary.

Warrants include obstruction of a peace officer, impersonation, driving while disqualified, possession of another person’s identity documents, possession of a stolen credit card, fraudulent concealment, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, and four offences under the Traffic Safety Act.

He’s described as 5’10”, medium build, with brown eyes and partially grey hair.

The other two individuals police are looking for are Sage Bryanna Bartman, 21, of Calgary and Ian Edward Morris, 27, of Calgary.

Bartman is described as white, 5’5” tall, with a medium to heavy build, brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights.

Morris is described as white, 6” tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and brown hair.