Shakespeare here to stay: Alberta Education

To be a part of the curriculum? Or not to be a part of the curriculum? That is the question.

A recent survey conducted by Alberta Education about what Albertans would like to see change with the curriculum in an overhaul being undertaken by the ministry indicated that 50 respondents of the 32,000 said they’d like to see teachers stop teaching Shakespeare—but Alberta Education said that’s not going to happen.

Education Minister David Eggen said a few weeks ago they published the survey results including the good, the bad and the awkward results – including the fact that about 50 respondents favoured moving away from teaching Shakespeare.

“But as a former high school English teacher, I can assure you we’re not removing Shakespeare from our curriculum,” he said.

Wayne Valleau, who taught English language arts (ELA) for nearly 40 years, said if Shakespeare was removed from the curriculum ELA wouldn’t be nearly as fun for students or teachers.

“Shakespeare is fun. One of the things about English—and you’ve got to be careful with English because it could turn into drudgery—and nobody ever used the English language for drudgery particularly. Everyone who wrote novels and plays did it for fun. They like people to enjoy them and Shakespeare is the most fun,” he said.

Further, Valleau said Shakespeare is one of the only universally taught texts in English-speaking countries—and has been translated and taught in a slew of other languages as well.

“Shakespeare is a thing that we have in common with so many other people in the world. To lose that would be to lose something really important. We have so few things we share in this world, but we do share Shakespeare,” he said. “Culturally we’d lose so much.”

In terms of education, Valleau said Shakespeare is a challenge—but one that interests students and teachers alike as it forces them to work through problems.

“Because the stories are interesting, because the characters are worthwhile and because there’s lots of action and sometimes lots of sex, those are good motivators for people to get into it and to spend some time really trying to deal with the language that’s really not quite familiar to them,” he said.

Chris Meaden, director of learning for the Calgary Board of Education, said as long as Shakespeare is in the curriculum they will teach it, but said should it ever be removed they’re prepared with other resources that help students examine complex texts.