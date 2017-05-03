Calgarian who died in B.C. fishing boat accident remembered as loving family man

Alvin Beckley was a doting husband and father, a big Flames fan, had a bright smile and a “light about life” attitude, according to his brother-in-law Mike Provost.

Beckley was one of two Alberta men who died after the sport-fishing boat he and four others were on overturned after taking on water near Tofino, B.C., Sunday.

The day of the accident was a day off for Beckley, who was working for a construction company that works in remote areas. Provost said his brother-in-law would often be away from home for long periods of time in order to provide for his family.

Beckley’s wife, Jacqui, said she wasn’t mentally prepared to speak about the tragedy, and asked that her brother speaks on the family’s behalf.

“He was just a great guy. He had a big bright smile. He was a jokester… he was always putting his own funny spin on things,” Provost said of his brother-in-law, who immigrated to Alberta from Freetown, Sierra Leone in his mid-teens.

Provost said Jacqui and Alvin met about 10 years ago through a mutual friend and were “instantly inseparable.” He said the couple married in 2014 and have three little girls, ages 8, 6, and 3.

“Alvin was an amazing father. He was always showering them with lots of hugs, helping them with their work—he really supported them and wanted them to succeed. Alvin treated all his girls with so much tenderness,” said Provost.

Financially things had been tough recently for the Beckley family, and Provost said a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend—which has already raised nearly $14,000— to help them through this tragedy means so much to them.

“As a family we’re here for moral support and the like, but this community support has been really amazing. It’s for the girls and their future,” he said. “It’s humbling. Jacqui is very appreciative of everything.”

Provost said they’re currently planning a celebration of life for Alvin, and said although his family never knew the other victim, Mike Cutler, he believes this experience will bond the two families for a lifetime.