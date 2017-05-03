Calgarian cast as Klingon leader in new Star Trek series

There’s an old Klingon proverb that goes, ”A leader is judged not by the length of his reign but by the decisions he makes” (Kahless, Deep Space Nine).

Well, Calgary actor Clare McConnell must have made some good decisions so far, because she’s been cast as Klingon leader Dennas in CBS’s upcoming new series, Star Trek: Discovery.

“I’m very excited. I’ve known since December, so I’ve been hiding it from all my friends,” McConnell exclaimed.

McConnell got the role after just one audition, and although she wasn’t required to speak any Klingon for it, as soon as she got the role she was thrown into lessons with a dialect coach.

Virtually all information about the series is being kept under tight lock and key, but McConnell could say that sets for the ships looked incredible and her character has a very cool costume.

McConnell said there’s an atmosphere on set that everyone wants to get it right, because Star Trek is such a beloved series.

“Each series is such a classic thing, but also such an innovative thing,” she explained. “The actors have really been encouraged to make it their own. I’ve even been encouraged to make the Klingon language my own.”

Thanks to McConnell’s improv background, making quick, bold choices shouldn’t be any challenge.

McConnell decided to pursue acting after receiving encouragement from her drama teacher Pat Doyle at Bishop Carroll High School. She went on to perform with local talent, like members of the Kinkonauts, before relocating to Toronto where she became a member of the Second City House Company.

She really hit the spotlight in the movie Dim the Fluorescents, which won a grand jury prize at the Slamdance Festival.