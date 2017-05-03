Calgary child seriously injured after 5-meter fall from window
The four-year-old was taken to Alberta Children's Hospital with suspected head injuries
For the second time this year, a child has been seriously injured after falling from a window in Calgary.
Just after 5 p.m., Calgary EMS responded to the 300 block of Taralake Way NE where a four-year-old girl had fallen five meters from a second storey window.
The child landed in a window well.
She was taken to Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious condition with suspected head injuries.
Police are investigating the incident.
EMS is reminding parents and caregivers that screens are not safety devices, and to remove furniture from nearby windows.
