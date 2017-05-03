Calgary child seriously injured after 5-meter fall from window

For the second time this year, a child has been seriously injured after falling from a window in Calgary.

Just after 5 p.m., Calgary EMS responded to the 300 block of Taralake Way NE where a four-year-old girl had fallen five meters from a second storey window.

The child landed in a window well.

She was taken to Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious condition with suspected head injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.