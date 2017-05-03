Pot policy moving too fast for municipalities: Calgary councillor

Paranoia, and anxiety is setting in on municipal politicians as the marijuana legalization date draws closer.

Emerging from the haze of a new bill is the blunt realization, in Calgary, that a lion’s share of weed legislation will fall on the province and municipalities. On Wednesday, Coun. Jim Stevenson said the feds are moving too quickly.

He said it's because the feds expect to leave enforcement, distribution and retailing up to the city and province, and the tools to move forward on that kind of legislative work won’t be ready by July of 2018.

“We don’t have any of that infrastructure in place,” Stevenson said. “The enforcement is going to be a real problem for us.”

Police Chief Roger Chaffin said it’s not their role to sway federal legislation, now that he’s seen the bill he said it’s time for his force to adapt to that.

“It’s like everything that happens to us in life, we will learn and adapt and we will adjust to it as it comes up,” Chaffin said. “The early days will likely be complex, we’ll work through it.”

Chaffin did underline that the legalization of marijuana does present more work for the force.

Stevenson is concerned with the lack of information and technology on the best method for roadside testing, or best practices for workplace health and safety that haven’t been ironed out yet.