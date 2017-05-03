Calgary councillor wants to block Twitter in council meetings

LOL #yyccc, listen to your constituents and get off your phones.

On Monday, councillors will hear Andre Chabot’s notice of motion to ban social media use during public hearings.

Although it may seem a little tongue in cheek, and it’s not only directed @Nenshi, who Chabot said “lives and breathes Twitter,” he thinks it sets a bad example for colleagues.

“No reading between the lines here, this is specifically targeted at Nenshi,” said Chabot. “Other members of council are doing it as well. I think they’re doing it because the mayor does it and therefore it must be OK – of all people who should be paying attention, it’s the guy running the meetings.”

The mayor was unavailable for comment on Wednesday.

Coun. Evan Woolley said it should be up to councillors to focus on their jobs.

“I don’t think that this needs to be a rule, I think we need to use our individual good judgements,” Woolley said.

Chabot said he’s had constituents watching over the television, or at the meeting in person, complain.

“They expect the people who are actually going to make decisions are paying attention to the presentation, not sitting there on Twitter and tweeting out comments about the presenter, let alone not paying attention.”

He’s suggesting a rule, and measures like Wifi blocking, and website blockers on their computers to keep the attention on matters in the chamber – he’d even be OK with leaving his phone behind council chambers and going back to ye-old-timey e-mail if he needs to communicate with clerks or even passing notes.