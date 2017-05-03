Calgary man killed in fishing boat on West Coast a loving family man
CALGARY — One of two Alberta men who died when a sport-fishing vessel with five people on board overturned off the west coast of Vancouver Island is being remembered as a loving father with a good sense of humour.
Alvin Beckley, who was 38, had moved to Calgary from Sierra Leone, and leaves behind a wife and three little girls.
His brother-in-law, Mike Provost, says there have been a lot of tears and sadness, but the family is focusing on fond memories.
Provost says Beckley was an apprentice electrician and had been working in Tofino, B.C., for the last couple of months.
He says the men had Sunday off and decided to go out and catch some big fish.
GoFundMe pages have been set up for Beckley and Mike Cutler of Edmonton, the other man who lost his life.
