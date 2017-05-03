Calgary man facing sex charges involving three teens
The Calgary police investigation began in December 2016 after police were made aware of a 14-year-old girl driving around with a man in his 20s
A Calgary man is facing charges in connection with the sexual abuse of three underaged girls.
According to police, in December 2016 the family of a 14-year-old girl had reported to police that the girl was meeting and driving around with a man in his 20s. Investigators spoke with the girl but she didn’t disclose any criminal offences at that time.
Police began a further investigation into the man and they’d learned that he’d been in contact with other teen girls.
It’s believed the man was meeting the girls online using the screen names “Josh” and “Brandon,” police said.
In April, a 13-year-old girl told police that the man asked her for sexual favours and after that police were able to identify two other victims.
Christian Allen Sarile, 27, of Calgary is facing several charges in connection with the case, including three counts of sexual interference and sexual assault among others.
Sarile is expected to appear in court June 6, 2017.
The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call 403-266-1234.
