CPS tells Calgary councillors they can't keep doing more with less

Something’s got to give for Calgary police to keep up with the service citizens expect.

But police Chief Roger Chaffin makes one thing clear: he’s not asking council to throw money at their problems.

On Wednesday, council heard a snapshot year in review from Calgary Police Service. One of the key concerns from the force’s leader was that his officers are continually being asked to do more with less.

He said policing is becoming more complex, which means officer’s jobs are too.

“We have to keep looking at our model,” said Chaffin. “We have to keep our city safe, but we have to keep our employees in a healthy state as well.”

He said it’s not as simple as getting more officers. But one thing is clear, if the police continue on this trajectory (a budget where there are no new bodies in sight for years) there’s a potential that the force will have to do less.

Coun. Jim Stevenson said he has complete trust in CPS, but this problem isn’t new, and he’s gesturing at the province for help.

“We’re still operating under the same per-officer allotment that we’ve had for a number of years,” Stevenson said.

He noted that council continually asks the province, and feds, for help on that front.

“We may have to consider our service delivery levels if we continue on this path that we’re on,” Chaffin said. “I’m hopeful over time we’ll be able to recover and start adding some bodies.”

Policing is one of the City of Calgary’s largest budget items, the city spends $400 million on the force. Chaffin said the force has already trimmed out millions out of the budget, capital and operating dollars, without impacting their service delivery.

One of their big operational costs are the officers themselves, and their pay. But Chaffin said cutting, or freezing pay isn’t on the table.

“You can’t be pretending that you can keep doing more without growth,” Chaffin said. “If we’re not going to get growth…then we just have to do more precise work and be willing to say no.”

He wouldn’t say what units or services would have to go if pressures reached that cutting point because making assumptions could be seen as a threat, and because they aren’t making those decisions yet.