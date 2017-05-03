Calgary police looking for man in connection to Sunalta CTrain homicide

Calgary police are looking for a man who may have information about a Sunalta-area homicide.

At about 11:20 p.m. on April 28, emergency crews were called to the Sunalta CTrain station for reports that two men were fighting. When they arrived, they found one of the men had sustained serious injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

CCTV footage from the station has helped investigators identify a person who may have information in the case.

Police are looking for public assistance to locate Mark Lecaine.

The victim has been identified as Eric Lavallee, 52, of no fixed address. Police believe Lecaine and Lavallee knew each other prior to the incident.