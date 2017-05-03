Calgary Police are aggressively pursuing supervised consumption sites

Councillors and police are getting ready for supervised consumption sites in Calgary, and they may be coming sooner than you think.

This week, Edmonton’s city council voted to ask the feds for quick action on supervised consumption sites. Meanwhile, in Calgary, information about where and how these sites would start up is sparse.

It would have been nicer to have them years ago,” said Calgary police Chief Roger Chaffin. “We’ll be doing some announcements here pretty quickly about what will happen in Calgary.”

He said we will be starting with an initial offering and look at how much growth Calgary needs.

“I’m not sure what the council is at this moment, but I know that administration and a number of us on council are interested in seeing that go forward,” said Coun. Richard Pootmans. “Location is an issue.”

Pootmans has gone on record to say he would welcome the sites in his own ward, and he feels other councillors need to get on the same page.

“If this becomes a NIMBY issue, I would be disappointed,” said Pootmans.

As Chaffin puts it, Calgary police has found out that arresting and releasing addicts is a waste of time and he’s hoping in partnership with safe consumption facilities that the force can use time more effectively and direct addicts to help, instead of bogging down the system.

“We believe the high rise in crime is directly attributed to the presence of methamphetamines and opioids in the city, and that rapid onset of it,” said Chaffin. “It created more work, it created more challenges, more safety risks for our members.”