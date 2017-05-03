Calgary police seek man in relation to attempted luring

Police are asking the public to report any information they might have in relation to an attempted luring of a Calgary teenager Tuesday morning.

According to Calgary police, the 15-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop near Taradale Drive NE around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when she claims a man approached her and asked her to get into his car.

Police said the teen declined, at which point it's alleged the man got out of his car and grabbed the girl by the arm and attempted to force her into the car.

At that time, a bus pulled up to the stop and the bus driver questioned the man. The girl was able to get away from the man and board the bus.

The victim then went to school and later that evening she reported the incident at a district police station.

The man is described as East Indian, in his early 20s, approximately 6" tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a hoodie and blue jeans and driving a grey , four-door Ford car.