News / Calgary

Little girl falls from second-storey window in northeast Calgary neighbourhood

CALGARY — A four-year-old girl has been transported to hospital in serious condition following a late afternoon fall in Calgary's northeast.

EMS officials say the girl suffered serious injuries after falling from the second storey window of a home.

The girl fell approximately five metres and landed in the well outside a basement window.

The child was transported from the scene by ground ambulance to the Alberta Children’s Hospital with suspected head injuries.

(CTV Calgary)

 

