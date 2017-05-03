Little girl falls from second-storey window in northeast Calgary neighbourhood
CALGARY — A four-year-old girl has been transported to hospital in serious condition following a late afternoon fall in Calgary's northeast.
EMS officials say the girl suffered serious injuries after falling from the second storey window of a home.
The girl fell approximately five metres and landed in the well outside a basement window.
The child was transported from the scene by ground ambulance to the Alberta Children’s Hospital with suspected head injuries.
