Metro’s guide to Calgary summer road work

Road construction season is fast approaching, and the city is gearing up to take advantage of the low labour costs that come as a result of the downturn.

Michael Thompson, director of transportation infrastructure with the City of Calgary, said it will be a big year for road projects, but the city will also be wrapping up a lot of the projects that began last year.

“During construction, we are going to keep people moving through this work,” said Thompson. “We’re keeping lanes open during rush hours and keeping connections open to businesses and communities.”

He said the projects underway this year will mean a huge improvement for moving people and goods around the city.

Planed Paving Projects:

- 14 Street NW: 21 Avenue to 64 Avenue

- 11 Street NE: 49 Avenue to 57 Avenue

- 32 Avenue NE: 36 Street to East of 68 Street

- 68 Street NE: 12 Avenue to North of 26 Avenue

- 16 Avenue NE: 5 Street to Deerfoot limits

- Spruce Drive SW: Worcester Drive to 8 Avenue

- 45 Street SW: 17 Avenue to Bow Trail

There’s more than just paving on the go. The city is making preparations for the southwest ring road by widening Anderson Road west of Elbow Drive.

Also three new interchanges are set to open in the summer or fall – the Trans-Canada Highway-Beaufort Road interchange, the Glenmore Trail-Ogden Road SE Interchange, and the Macleod Trail-162 Avenue SE interchange.

The work isn’t just for drivers. Work on all four Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines are set to get underway.

Green Line preliminary work will also start as crews begin moving utilities and preparing space along the right-of-way.

Coun. Shane Keating said he knows roadwork can be an inconvenience for drivers, but it’s a necessary one.

“I know they’re trying to do it as much as they can off the day and off the busy season, but you can’t do everything at night.”

Thompson noted that the time is ripe to get major projects done now because it will keep people working in the construction industry, and because labour costs are much cheaper during the downturn.

He said it all amounts to savings for taxpayers.