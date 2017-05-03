Opposition calls Progress Alberta the NDP ‘anger-machine’ following teeth kicking comment

Progress Alberta is getting some challenges on social media from conservatives across the province to try and kick them in the teeth.

Why you ask ?

Over the weekend Progress Alberta’s executive director, Duncan Kinney, gave a speech in which he said: “Who is progress Alberta? We’re the organization that kicks conservatives in the teeth.”

“I'm 6'2 and 220 lbs..we can meet wherever you want and kick me in the teeth. Deal?” wrote one twitter user, who was quote-retweeted by Progress Alberta with the emoji of a rat (referring to deputy premier Sarah Hoffman’s comment last month calling the opposition sewer rats).

On Tuesday, MLA Ric McIver questioned the Alberta government on if they would denounce the Kinney’s statement calling them “the NDP propaganda arm.”

“Do you stand by these comments from your surrogates at Progress Alberta or will you denounce them?”

Hoffman replied by saying she’d be happy to look into further details.

“Certainly we don’t condone violence towards anyone and that doesn’t reflect language this side of the house would chose to use or condone that language being used towards any individual,” she said.

In an interview with Kinney Wednesday, he told Metro that the comment in question was just a single excerpt from a much longer speech.

“After that I detailed campaigns and efforts we’d undergone in order to show how effective we are as an independent non-profit organization,” he said. “What we referenced directly after that was non-instances of violence but instances where we used facts to bring conservative politicians down a peg.”

Kinney said he thinks the conservatives are behaving hypocritically for calling him out for his statement, and then went on to quote Wildrose conservative MLA Derek Fildebrandt.

“I think they’re highly relevant to the kind of conservative outrage that has been generated by this: ‘Hyper-sensitive, politically-correct, victim-as-virtue culture is creating a leadership class of wimps. People are sick of it,’‘ ” he said referencing a November 2016 tweet.

In an email sent out by the conservatives Wednesday they called Progress Alberta a “well-funded network of groups that make up the NDP’s anger machine.”

“When the NDP can’t say something or advocate for a cause directly, they have their allies do it for them,” said the statement.

Further, Kinney said for the opposition to assert that Progress Alberta is in anyway connected to the NDP is “ridiculous.”