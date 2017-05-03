Seniors outnumber kids in Canada, but not in Calgary

Numbers from Canada’s Census show that for the first time, seniors outnumber children in this country.

As of last year, Canada is home to 5.9 million people over the age of 65 and 5.8 million kids under 14.

However Calgary, of all cities in Canada, is bucking that trend thus far.

Calgary is the fourth youngest city in Canada, with a median age of 36.4.

What’s more, Calgary’s population has the smallest proportion of seniors aged 65 or older, with only 11 per cent of the population falling into that category. That’s the lowest proportion of any big city in Canada.

However, the proportion of seniors is edging up. Five years ago that number was at 9.8 per cent.

Ward 7 Coun. Druh Farrell said the demographic bubble of an aging population will eventually hit Calgary, and the city is woefully unprepared.

“We need to look at every possible solution for a pending housing crisis,” she said.

Farrell said the modern tradition of seniors’ residences needs a major redesign.

“It may work for many people, but we need more options,” she said.

Although seniors housing is a provincial responsibility, Farrell sees the city stepping in with solutions such as secondary suites and laneway housing.

In those cases, seniors can remain in a smaller space on their property, and rent out their empty nests to young families.

Alternatively, she’s also seen examples of families looking to develop laneway housing for their aging parents.

“I was on a panel for laneway units,” said Farrell. “It was packed. And it was every possible variety of person, and many older people simply looking for options for their future.”

Farrell said another possible solution is co-housing, where a group of friends come together to share a single home, and share the costs of cleaning and homecare.

“It’s sort of like The Golden Girls, but bigger – and that’s becoming very popular in Europe, Australia and the US.”