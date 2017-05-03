Trauma at the heart of mental health disorders: Calgary expert

Chenoa Eagle Tailfeathers, a student from Kainai High School on the Blood Reserve, felt ashamed to admit he was indigenous until recently.

Addressing a crowd of more than 200 health, education and social service professionals at the University of Calgary on Wednesday, Tailfeathers explained his father survived the residential school system, where students were banned from practicing their culture or speaking their native tongue.

As such, he was unable to pass on traditional knowledge to his son.

“It’s the saddest thing to be ashamed of who you are,” Tailfeathers said. “I never really got to connect that much, I never learned my language. I didn’t know who I was – I only had small fragments – and I felt lost in today’s society.”

It was only when he got older and started learning about his identity as an indigenous person that the shame could start melting away and the healing could begin.

“Knowing my culture bit by bit, taking a step into that world one at a time – I started loving who I was,” Tailfeathers said.

Dr. Diana Florea, a registered psychologist and family psychologist for Alberta Health Service’s (AHS) Indigenous Mental Health program, said the most predominant diagnoses she encounters in Calgary and in her work on reserve are addiction (substance use disorder) and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“A lot of my clients will believe that somehow their addiction and their mental health is part of their failure as a human being because it’s been ingrained and projected to them so much,” Florea told Metro. “The bottom line is this: trauma in itself will cause mental health disorders. And if you don’t get the care you need, you’re going to self medicate … because the human need is to get rid of pain,” she said.

Shane Wells, Kainai High School counsellor and residential school survivor, believes the only way to move forward and heal is to listen to the next generation.