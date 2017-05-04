Approach to children’s mental health changing: Calgary trauma expert

Mental health experts are shifting their approach as they begin to understand the impact trauma has on child's outcomes later in life, according to Hull Service’s director of trauma services, Dr. Emily Wang.

Wang spoke to a crowd of oil and gas professionals on Thursday about the Calgary-based organization, which helps high-risk children and youth who have been traumatized, to recognize Children's Mental Health Awareness Day (as declared by Mayor Naheed Nenshi).

“We no longer focus on what’s wrong with you, we focus on what’s happened to you … (meaning) what’s happened in your brain as it’s developing,” she said. “We know kids that have had more adverse childhood experiences will more likely have substance abuse issues, mental health issues like depression and anxiety, suicidal tendencies, and issues with behaviours.”

One in five children or youth in our city face a mental health challenge of some sort, according to Hull Services.

“If abuse and neglect is pervasive and persistent over time – especially in those early years of development – it really does destruct the architecture of the brain,” said George Ghitan, Hull Service’s executive director.

Ghitan said one barrier when it comes to supporting child and youth mental health is that many people don’t think children can suffer from mental health problems in the first place.

“There’s a lot of people who actually don’t believe children can have mental health issues,” he said. “But we know children’s mental health challenges are real and need our attention.”

Wang said she believes mental health treatment where children and youth are concerned is moving in the right direction as treatment shifts towards trauma-informed care.

“With the knowledge we have, we feel we have the potential to change that trajectory for the children suffering from mental health issues,” she said.

Associate Health Minister Brandy Payne also addressed the crowd and said providing mental health services, especially for young people, is a priority for the NDP.