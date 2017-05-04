Calgary wants to be best buds with Edmonton on weed position

Calgary's politicians are hoping Edmonton can help present a united front on pot as the province embarks on consultation.

On Thursday, the city's Intergovernmental Affairs Committee talked about municipal marijuana legalization at length. And between cracking jokes about who smokes what, concerns on roadside drug tests and how to enforce the four-plant limit, it was made clear that municipalities need to work together.

“There’s a desire that we have a discussion so that we’re putting forward the same concerns, the same asks of the provincial and federal government,” said Coun. Brian Pincott.

Currently, one of the city’s highest concerns is that there aren’t any mentions, or clues about how much dough they might expect from legalization. The city is currently trying to calculate how much legalization may cost them, but there are too many questions to come up with a solid number.

City administrators have been meeting with the City of Edmonton to talk bluntly about common grinds.

“I think it’s good that Edmonton and Calgary kind of talk it out and have a similar position before going in and having a conversation with the provincial government,” said Pincott.